Crediting Legislators Accounts Are Done Under Mute Button, Akpabio Mistakenly Pressed Alarm-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react to trending video as Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced sending money to senators to enjoy holiday. 

It was reported that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has told the senators in the Upper Chamber that the clerk of the National Assembly will send some money into their various bank accounts to enable them to enjoy their holiday.

In a viral video shared on Wednesday morning, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made the statement before a motion of adjournment was moved at the end of the Senate’s ministerial screening. 

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view about the video. 

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement that crediting the legislators’ accounts are carried out umder mute button, but the uncommon Senate President, Godwin Akpabio mistakenly pushed the alarm. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

“Crediting the Legislators accounts are done under mute button, the Uncommon Senate President mistakenly pressed the alarm.”

Watch the video by clicking the link below: 

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1689227798282444800?t=RVhEhuFwr6ypIBi2fg4IBQ&s=19

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

