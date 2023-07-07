CR7, Neymar Jr: Top Five Football Stars With the Most Guinness World Records in World Football

Al-Nasser superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the footballer who holds the most Guinness World Records. The Portuguese superstar continues to break football records even after leaving Europe to play in the Saudi Pro League last year.

His most recent Guinness World Record was gotten when he made his 200th appearance in international football. This made him the player with the most international appearance.

In total, Cristiano Ronaldo has 16 Guinness World Records to his name. He is the holder of the record for the most Goals in the history of the Champions League, the most goals in international football, the most goals in a single Champions League campaign, and the most goals scored in consecutive Champions League games (11 matches between 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons).

As the global superstar he is, Ronaldo is the most followed athlete on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. He is also the most followed individual on the latter. Ronaldo’s Wikipedia page has had over 48 trillion visitors, and he holds the record for the most viewed page on the website for a male athlete.

The next in line is Lionel Messi, who is the holder of 7 Guinness World Records. He holds the record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year (91), the most goals by a foreign player in the Spanish La Liga (520), and the most goals scored in a single game in the Champions League (5).

The third football star with the most Guinness World Records is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar broke four records when he scored five goals in nine minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute against Wolfsburg in 2015.

The fourth player on the list is Neymar Jr, who has two Guinness World Records to his name. In 2018, he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €222 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of football.

Neymar also holds the record for the fastest goal ever scored at the Olympics. He put the ball in the back of the net just 14 seconds into Brazil’s semi-final against Honduras at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Brazil international Ederson Moraes is fifth on the list with one Guinness World Record to his name. He holds the record for the longest football drop kick (75.45 meters), which he produced at the Etihad Campus in Machester in May 2018.

