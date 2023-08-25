COVID Is Back And It’s Deadlier Than Before; Wear Double Face Masks —Nigerian Hospital Memo Reveals

An internal memo of the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital has warned the hospital community that COVID-19 is back and deadlier than its variant that hit the world in 2019.

The memo dated August 22, 2023, and addressed to the hospital community, was signed by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Yakubu E. N.

He advised against hugging and encouraged people to wear double facemasks.

Titled: “FYI: COVID Is On The Prowl Again, Caution, Please,” the Head of Clinical Services warned that with the new variant, “BA.4 and BA.5 COVID delta, there is no cough, no fever,” adding, “It’s a lot of joint pain, headache, neck and upper back pain, general weakness, loss of appetite, and pneumonia.

“Sore throat that resembles strep throat, and of course, is more virulent and with a higher mortality rate. It takes less time to go to extremes. Sometimes without symptoms. Be more careful.”

While noting that the new COVID variant directly affects the lungs, Yakubu said that nasal swab tests are very often negative for the disease and that there are more and more false negative results from nasopharyngeal tests which make it harder to detect.

The memo reads in part: “This strain does not live in the nasopharyngeal region. Now it directly affects the lungs, which means that the “windows” periods are shorter. There have been several patients without fever, without pain, but who report mild chest pneumonia on their X-rays. Nasal swab tests are very often negative for COVID-19, and there are more and more false negative results from nasopharyngeal tests.

“This means that the virus spreads and spreads directly to the lungs, causing acute respiratory stress caused by viral pneumonia. This explains why it has become sharp, more virulent, and deadly. Please, be extremely careful.

“Avoid crowded places, keep 1.5 distance even in open places, double face masks, and wash your hands often (and when you cough or sneeze). Please no hugs, it is very dangerous at the moment, as almost everyone is asymptomatic.

“This “wave” is much more deadly than the first, so we have to be VERY careful and take every kind of precaution.

“Do not keep this information to yourself; share it as much as you can, especially with your friends.”