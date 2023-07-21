Courts responsible for present sufferings, hardships, underdevelopment — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has accused the courts in the country of being responsible for the present sufferings; hardships and underdevelopment the citizenry are passing through.

Vanguard report that, NLC also urged Nigerians to disregard the alleged state-sponsored rallies aimed at enslaving workers, stressing that the rallies are clear reminders of the Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha movement days that forced them to reminiscence the days of the bespectacled dictator that ran roughshod over the nation and trampled upon all known democratic and civil rights of the citizens and workers.

Vanguard report that, In his speech at the 2023 Rain School of the Congress’s concluding ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero advised workers to be prepared for another round of fight for the liberation of the people and the workers.

He claimed that a strange injunction obtained and served on the NLC in “unholy circumstances” by the Government from the Courts reportedly disrupted the earlier nationwide labor-led protest against the removal of fuel subsidies.

“Whether these tricks of using the Courts to undermine our group’s commitment will succeed this time will depend on Nigerians and the seriousness with which they perceive the impending danger to our lives. That is why we urge Nigerian workers and the Nigerian people to hold the courts accountable for all of our current challenges, suffering, and underdevelopment, he stated.

It is claimed that sunshine follows rain, he said. It is getting brighter and brighter right now! There comes a time of reflection and farewell at the conclusion of every journey. It’s time to assess what has been done and accomplished! We have all had a fruitful week of learning new skills and gaining strength for the challenges ahead for a more compassionate and inclusive world where employees will no longer be considered as just cogs in the machine but as essential contributors to increased wealth creation and growth.

“Comrades! In light of this, it is with great pleasure and honour that I join you in celebrating the conclusion of this year’s Rain School on this important occasion.

Lukundu (

)