Court Will Rule On 25 Percent In FCT, Interpretation Of Constitution Will Not Cause Anarchy – Rufai

A journalist, Oseni Rufai, has stated that talks about the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal causing anarchy in the country is not necessary because the tribunal’s decision cannot be made based on public opinion.

According to Oseni Rufai, it is only the court that will rule on the interpretation of the 25 percent votes requirement in the Federal Capital Territory, and the interpretation of the Constitution by the court will not lead to anarchy.

Oseni Rufai made this statement as a response to a news report that stated that the legal team of Bola Tinubu reportedly told the judiciary that cancelling Bola Tinubu’s victory based on the 25 percent requirement in Abuja will lead to anarchy in the country.

Oseni Rufai maintained that if the law rules for Bola Tinubu or against Bola Tinubu, the law will reign supreme. Oseni Rufai noted that the only thing anyone can do is to call on the judiciary to stand tall across board.

Oseni Rufai advised that nobody should hear up the polity, rather, the court should be allowed to rule. Oseni Rufai also said that the tribunal does not have the final say because the Supreme Court can still rule on the case after the tribunal is done.

Watch From The 6:12 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)