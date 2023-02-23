Court stops Uzodimma from arresting CUPP spokesperson, Ugochinyere

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gwagwalada has issued a restraining order against Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, barring him from arresting Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate. The court’s ruling comes after Ugochinyere alleged a plot by the Imo State government and security agencies to arrest and frame him with trumped-up charges.

The court order cites the Governor of Imo State, the State Security Services, NPF, the IGP, DIG of Police in charge of the Federal Investigation & Intelligence Bureau, the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, as well as the Ebubeagu Security Network as 1st to 7th Respondents in the suit marked: FCT/HC/GWD/CV/41/ 2023.

Ugochinyere, the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, had raised concern over what he termed as heavy manipulation of voter registers in Imo state, especially at Omuma. According to the CUPP spokesperson, the alleged fraud included the importation of photos into the voters’ register, which do not belong to eligible electorates in the state. The Voters Registration in Omuma, the home Ward of governor Uzodinma, was also alleged to have been inflated with fictitious names. The allegations were, however, denied by the Imo state government. Shortly after Ugochinyere made the allegations, his home was raided by gunmen that burnt his campaign vehicles.

In his suit before the court, Ugochinyere further alleged that aside from planning to use security agencies against him, the Imo state government, if not restrained by the court, would unleash members of the Ebubeagu Security outfit on him, and that his life was in danger. The court order also approved substituted service of the court order and other processes in the matter on governor Uzodinma and other Respondents. The court directed the service of the court processes on the governor through the Imo state liaison office in Abuja. It equally held that the Inspector-General of Police should be served through the legal department of the Nigeria Police Force.

Justice Adepoju, who issued the restraining order, held that “The 1st Respondent (Governor of lmo State) is hereby restrained and barred together with the 2nd to 7th Respondents, whether by themselves, agents, departments, officers or together with any Security agencies or authorities, from framing up or charging the Applicant with any trumped-up charges or allegation of commission of offences of treasonable felony, terrorism, murder, arson, kidnapping and other threats to national security or any other offence whatsoever pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Originating Motion on Notice. The Court hereby set aside any charge filed or preferred against the Applicant or remand order made or obtained against the Applicant by 1st Respondent (Governor of lmo State)”.

The allegations raised by Ugochinyere and the subsequent court ruling raise questions about the conduct of elections in Nigeria and the independence of the judiciary. It is not uncommon for political parties and candidates to accuse each other of voter fraud, and these allegations often lead to violence and intimidation of opposition candidates and their supporters. The raid on Ugochinyere’s home and the burning of his campaign vehicles suggest that the allegations he made were taken seriously by those who oppose him.

Moreover, the court order suggests that there may be a lack of confidence in the ability of the Imo State government and security agencies to conduct free and fair elections. The fact that the court had to issue a restraining order to prevent the government and security agencies from arresting and framing an opposition candidate with trumped-up charges raises concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in Imo State. If an opposition candidate can be targeted and framed with false charges, it undermines the integrity of the entire electoral process and suggests that the ruling party may not be willing to allow for a level playing field.

The allegations of voter register manipulation and the importation of photos into the voters’ register are also troubling. If these allegations are true, it raises serious questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process in Imo State. It is essential that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies take immediate steps to investigate these allegations and ensure that the voters’ register is accurate and free from manipulation.

The raid on the home of the opposition candidate and the burning of his campaign vehicles are further evidence of the volatile political climate in Imo State. Political violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society, and it is the responsibility of the government and security agencies to ensure the safety and security of all candidates and their supporters.

The court’s decision to issue a restraining order is a step in the right direction towards ensuring that the electoral process in Imo State is fair and transparent. It is essential that the court remains vigilant and continues to hold those in positions of power accountable for any attempts to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

As the substantive suit is set to be heard on March 1, it is important that all parties involved in the electoral process in Imo State respect the rule of law and adhere to the principles of free and fair elections. The eyes of the nation will be watching, and it is up to the government, security agencies, and electoral commission to ensure that the people of Imo State are able to exercise their right to vote without fear of intimidation, violence, or manipulation.”

