Court stops PDP from expelling Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered status quo be maintained in the suit filed by Rivers Governor, Nyesome Wike over threats to expel him from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Ait live report that, Justice James Omotosho who gave the order also held that any action or step made to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated February 2nd, 2023 futile will be nullity.

Additionally, the court mandated that the respondent be served with all court documents.

The party’s National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, are among the respondents in the case.

A hearing on the subject has been scheduled for February 14.

You will recall wike and other four governors from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are fighting the party chairman Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the party chairman

