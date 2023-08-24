Court Sentences Two Farm Workers To Jail For Stealing Catfish of Their Employer in Ogun State

Adegoke Akinleye and Adediran Adewole were found guilty of theft and felony charges at a Magistrates’ Court in the Isabo Area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The two people, who worked for Ibukun Sanusi on a farm in Ilewo, Abeokuta, were discovered to have stolen 404 catfish worth N606,000 from their employer. PUNCH reported this

The charge stated, in part, “That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran, and others at large did conspire to commit felony and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 516(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State on January 24, 2023 at about 12noon at Abidelep Farm and Agro-Service Limited, Ilewo, Orile, Abeokuta in the magisterial district.

“You, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran, and other unnamed people participated in the crime of stealing 404 pieces of catfish valued N606,000 that belonged to Mrs. Sanusi Ibukun on the same day, time, and place inside the aforementioned magisterial district. You have violated Section 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State by doing this, which is a crime punishable by fines or other penalties.

For each defendant found guilty on the first count, Odumosu’s decision resulted in a sentence of six months in jail and a year in prison.

She nonetheless presented the option of paying a fine for each of the defendants, which works out to N10,000 for each period of jail, in exchange for their returning the N606,000 to the complainant.

