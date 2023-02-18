This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Sentences Ex-President, Obasanjo’s In-Law To Seven Years’ Imprisonment For Money Laundering.

The Ikeja Special Offenses Court in Lagos State, Nigeria, has sentenced a former in-law of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to seven years in prison for money laundering and forgery offenses. In a judgement delivered by Justice Mojisola Dada, Dr. John Abebe, the younger brother of the late former first lady, Stella Obasanjo, was found guilty of money laundering and forgery.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dr. Abebe had attempted to “pervert the course of justice” by tendering a forged November 30, 1995, letter “as a fabricated evidence” in a court case between himself, Inducon Nigeria Limited and Statoil Nigeria Limited. The court found him guilty of the charges and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

In lieu of imprisonment, Justice Dada offered the convict a N50 million fine to be paid within 30 days. Should Dr. Abebe be unable to pay the fine, he will have to serve the full seven-year sentence in prison. It is reported that the ex-President’s in-law had been on bail since his arraignment by the EFCC in 2018.

Dr. Abebe’s conviction has been welcomed by the EFCC and other anti-corruption activists in Nigeria, who have praised the court’s judgement as a victory for justice and a deterrent to other would-be offenders. This is another example of the Nigerian government’s commitment to combatting corruption and white-collar crime, and punishing those found guilty of such offenses.

Source: SaharaReporters.

