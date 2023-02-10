Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

15 days to the 2023 general elections, the Court of Appeal, Kano State, set aside the judgment of a High Court which recognised Muhammad Abacha as the governorship flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Abacha is replaced by the court: The appeal court subsequently ruled that Sadiq Wali, who had previously been accepted by INEC as the PDP’s candidate for governor of Kano State, be reinstated as the party’s flag-bearer.

Recall that Abacha and Wali, two parallel candidates for governor of Kano State, emerged as a result of a leadership conflict within the PDP.

Why Abacha was fired: The appeal court stated that the law is unambiguous and that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP is authorized to organize a party’s gubernatorial primary elections in a three-man panel’s unanimous decision, which was read by Justice Usman Musale.

The panel also stated that Abacha lacked locus standi to contest the NEC’s primary election that produced Wali because he didn’t take part in it.

What you need to know is that Abacha is the late military dictator Sani Abacha’s son.

In numerous court cases in Nigeria and overseas, Muhammad Abacha has been cited as one of the means by which his father stole billions of naira in public funds while in office.

The family later consented to a compromise with the Federal Government after he was held by the Olusegun Obasanjo government for several months for the alleged looting (FG).

Since Abacha’s passing in 1998, the FG has successfully retrieved billions of naira from the former Nigerian leader.

