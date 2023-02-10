NEWS

Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP candidate

On Friday, the Court of Appeal in Kano State rejected a High Court ruling that recognized Muhammad Abacha as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor of Kano State.

           

Sadiq Wali was first acknowledged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP’s lawful candidate for governor in the state, but the Appeal Court decided he must remain in his position as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state.

 

In a unanimous judgment read by Justice Usman Musale, the three-member panel of the appeal court declared that the law is clear and that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP is permitted to organize a party’s gubernatorial primary elections.

 

The panel further declared that because Abacha did not participate in the NEC primary election that resulted in Wali, he lacked locus standi to challenge the results.

 

Recall that a leadership dispute within the PDP led to the emergence of Abacha and Wali, two parallel gubernatorial candidates.

