Court Sacks Enyong As Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Restores Eno

The Court of Appeal Abuja has sacked a member of the House of Representatives Micheal Enyong as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Akwa Ibom State.

According to information obtain by chennel, the Court restored Mister Umo Eno whose nomination by the party was set aside by a Federal High Court in Abuja on January 20, 2023.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Judge Hamma Barka declared the Federal High Court’s decision invalid and overturned it on the grounds that it was founded on mistakes.

Judge Barka concurred with Umo Eno’s attorneys that the Federal High Court judgment had been rendered incorrectly and that the plaintiff had deceived the court into reaching an unjust verdict.

The appellate court determined that the question of statutory delegates who participated in the primary election is a matter for the party’s internal affairs and that the lower court shouldn’t have looked into it.

