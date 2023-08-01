Court Reserves Judgement In Peter Obi, LP’s Petition Seeking Nullification Of Tinubu’s Election

The Presidential Election Petition Court reserved judgement on Tuesday in a suit filed by Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) disputing President Bola Tinubu’s victory. Obi and LP are petitioners in the CA/PEPC/03/2023 petition contesting the election that brought President Bola Tinubu to power.

Respondents include INEC, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC). The five-member panel, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, reserved judgement for a date to be announced after the parties adopted their final written addresses. According to the Agency of Nigeria, when the respondents’ cases were closed on July 5, time was allowed to parties to file their written addresses.

Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, lead counsel for INEC, urged the court to sustain their objections, consider the petition to be lacking merit, and reject it. He did this by adopting their final written addresses, which were submitted on July 14. Mohamund stated that he would talk on two of the five subjects listed. One of these, in Mohammad’s opinion, was the irregularities in how INEC conducted the election. He claimed that everything revolved around technology and that the petitioners had a complete misunderstanding of the Bimodal Voters Accredited (BVAs) and IreV portal that were utilised.

He claimed that the evidence in front of the court demonstrated unequivocally that the first respondent had ensured the use of technology for the election. He stated that the two points of dispute were the petitioners’ belief that computerised collation of the results was carried out manually. He went on to say that the petitioners had failed to produce proof to back up their claim about electronic collation of any of the election results.

Mahmoud went on to say that the petitioners claimed that the faults that happened during the poll were staged in order to alter the election results. Similarly, Tinubu and Shettima’s SAN attorney, Wole Olanipekun, requested the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit. He stated that the petitioners had abandoned their petition prior to the passage of the bill, and that he would examine into three areas.

Source: VANGUARD

Sheriff_Views (

)