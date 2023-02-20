Court Prohibits INEC From Using Mc Oluomo For Election Material Distribution

The 2023 general elections are slated to be conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and INEC with several stakeholders are preparing to ensure a free and fair election.

To ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is not undermined, efforts have been made by the Lagos Supreme Court Judge Chukwujekwu Anneke, as he had recently given INEC an order.

The court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ban any political party from hiring the services of Lagos Parks and Garage chairman, Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oruomo.

This decision was made to grant the Labor Party’s motion, which requested that he be banned from distributing election materials in Lagos State.

The Labor Party had initially asked the court to ban Mc Oluomo from participating in ballot distribution, citing concerns that MC Oluomo, being a popular figure in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was linked to several political violence incidents and brawls within the state.

In a recent update, the court has given INEC the injunction that the head of the Lagos state branch of the NURTW should be banned from the process of electoral material distribution.

