Court orders Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari govts to account for $5bn Abacha loot

According to Vanguard , the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a groundbreaking judgment, ordering the disclosure of spending details related to the approximately USD$5 billion Abacha loot by past Nigerian presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari.

In the judgment delivered last week, Justice James Kolawole Omotosho ruled in favor of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which had filed a Freedom of Information suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/407/2020). The court ordered President Bola Tinubu’s government to provide specific information, including the exact amount of money stolen by General Sani Abacha, the total amount of recovered Abacha loot, and any agreements made regarding the funds by previous administrations.

Justice Omotosho further instructed the government to disclose the details of projects executed with the Abacha loot, including their locations, as well as the names of companies and contractors involved in carrying out these projects since the restoration of democracy in 1999. Additionally, the court demanded information regarding the roles played by the World Bank and other partners in the implementation of projects funded with Abacha loot during the respective tenures of the mentioned former presidents.

The judgment emphasized that the Ministry of Finance’s claim of not holding records of the exact public funds stolen by Abacha and their expenditure was not a valid excuse under the Freedom of Information Act. The court dismissed the objections raised by the Federal Government and upheld SERAP’s arguments, resulting in a judgment in favor of SERAP against the government.

Justice Omotosho’s ruling, dated July 3, 2023, declared that the failure of the Minister of Finance to provide SERAP with the requested information within the specified timeframe was a breach of the Freedom of Information Act. The judge emphasized the importance of public institutions and officers promptly fulfilling requests for information, as mandated by Section 4 of the Act.

SERAP subsequently sent a letter to President Tinubu on July 8, 2023, urging immediate compliance with the court judgment. The organization emphasized that implementing the judgment would demonstrate a commitment to the rule of law, transparency, and accountability in governance, distinguishing Tinubu’s government from the previous administration that defied the judiciary. SERAP requested the compilation and release of the spending details of the recovered Abacha loot as ordered by the court.

The suit named the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Minister of Justice as defendants. Justice Omotosho issued several orders of mandamus, compelling the Nigerian government to disclose the requested information to SERAP and to refer any corruption allegations regarding projects funded by the Abacha loot to relevant investigative agencies.

Overall, the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja signifies a significant step toward promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, particularly the recovered Abacha loot. SERAP’s efforts and the court’s ruling emphasize the importance of upholding the rule of law and fostering trust in Nigeria’s judiciary.

