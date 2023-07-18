Court orders INEC to publish Abdullahi’s name as NNPP valid candidate

According to Vanguard papers, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore the name of Hon. Hassan Abdullahi as the bonafide governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election scheduled to hold on 11th November 2023.

However, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Mr. Hassan Abdullahi as the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)’s bonafide candidate for the Kogi governorship election.

The judgment was delivered by Justice James Omotosho on Tuesday in the originating summons instituted by Abdulahi against New Nigerian Peoples Party’s candidate, Musa Salihu Mubarak, and INEC.

Though, Abdullahi said that, “The only place for an ordinary man is the court. We have approached the court and the court has granted all our reliefs. So I am very happy. Justice has finally taken its course.

According to Joy Abadu, they wanted the court to interpret relevant sections of the Electoral Act and make pronouncement on the valid candidate of NNPP.

@statesmanblog said that, “The party initially announced Abdullahi as its candidate, but due to internal disagreements and disputes, another candidate, Ibrahim, was also presented as the party’s flagbearer. This led to confusion among party members and a legal battle ensued to determine the rightful candidate.

However, after thorough examination and investigation, the court ruled in favor of Hassan Abdullahi. The court declared him as the valid and legal candidate for the party(NNPP).

In addition, the court’s decision highlights the role of the judiciary in protecting the integrity of the electoral process. It serves as a check and balance, ensuring that the principles of justice and fairness are upheld.

Source: Vanguard .

