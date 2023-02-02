Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party candidates in 24 states

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to accept and recognize the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party, LP, in 24 states of the federation for the forthcoming general elections.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order while delivering judgements in different suits that were brought before the court by the party.

The court held that INEC should accept and publish the list of candidates the LP submitted to it from the affected states, either manually or through its electronic nomination portal.

When the list of the LP’s candidates was rejected on the grounds that its nomination portal was not operational, it criticised the electoral commission, claiming that it had breached provisions 31, 33, and 36 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The court’s decision had an impact on a number of states, including Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo, Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Ekiti States.

Katsina, Bayelsa, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Borno, Osun, Adamawa, and Cross River are among the others.

