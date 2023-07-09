Court Orders FG To Disclose How Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari Spent $5Billion Abacha Loot

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a landmark judgment, has ordered the disclosure of the spending details of about USD$5 billion Sani Abacha loot by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

The court ordered the government of President Bola Tinubu to “disclose the exact amount of money stolen by General Sani Abacha from Nigeria, and the total amount of Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same by the governments of former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari.”

In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/407/2020, brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Justice James Kolawole Omotosho ruled in favour of SERAP.

Justice Omotosho stated, “In the final analysis, the application by SERAP is meritorious, and the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance, is hereby directed to provide SERAP with the complete spending details of about $5 billion Abacha loot within 7 days from the date of this judgment.

Justice Omotosho ordered the government to “disclose details of the projects executed with the Abacha loot, locations of any such projects and the names of companies and contractors that carried or carrying out the projects since the return of democracy in 1999 till date.”

After seizing power in 1993, the late Sani Abacha ruled Nigeria as the military head of state up until his demise in 1998. Abacha’s reign will be remembered for human rights abuses and notable political assassinations despite recording some economic achievements. His rise to power also coincided with the embezzlement of funds, the likes of which the country had not witnessed before.

The judge ruled:”I therefore hold that SERAP is entitled to the information on the spending details of about $5bn Abacha loot, and need not show any special interest in the information sought. “The provision of Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act is quite clear and mandates that public institution or public officer such as the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice must make available the information requested within 7 days of the request.”

The ruling has generated significant attention and discussion among Nigerians, with many expressing hope for increased transparency and accountability in the management of public resources. As the nation waits for the government’s response to the court’s judgment, the outcome of this landmark case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s governance and anti-corruption efforts.

