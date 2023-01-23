This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Of Appeal Nullifies APC Governorship Primaries In Benue State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary has been declared invalid by the Court of Appeal in Makurdi.

Monday, the court ordered the APC to conduct new primaries in 11 of the 23 local government areas in Benue State. The local government areas listed are Gboko, Gwer-East, Gwer-West, Guma, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Makurdi, Otukpo, Ukum, Tarka, and Vandeikya, according to reporters.

APC was also instructed to conduct the primaries within fourteen days, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was tasked with recognizing the victor following the addition of election results from the twelve local government areas. The court’s decision comes thirty-three days prior to the 2023 midterm elections.

In response to an appeal filed by one of the APC’s candidates, Professor Terhemba Shija, the court rendered its decision. Shija stated that the primary election organized by the APC on 27 May 2022 for the nomination of Fr Alia as the party’s gubernatorial candidate was invalid. After analyzing Professor Shija’s evidence, the court concurred with his arguments.

However, the Court concurred with APC on the rerun of 9 June 2022, in which 12 state local governments participated, stating that it was lawful and remains in effect. In the meantime, the court rejected Senator Barnabas Gemade’s appeal and upheld the Federal High Court’s decision to dismiss his complaint against Father Alia as time-barred.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Court #Appeal #Nullifies #APC #Governorship #Primaries #Benue #StateCourt Of Appeal Nullifies APC Governorship Primaries In Benue State Publish on 2023-01-24 00:04:16