This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch paper, a recent court judgement has favored one of the opposition political parties in Nigeria, the Labour Party (LP), which alongside other political parties such as the PDP, had kicked against the use of the chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, Musliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, from distributing election materials in Lagos.

Photo Credit: PM Express

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, delivered the judgement on Monday morning where he made it clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), should seek other means to distribute the election materials aside the use of MC Oluomo led motor parks.

Meanwhile, the recent court judgement sparked mixed reactions across different social media platforms, with many Nigerians saying that the recent court judgement was good, while a host of others gave their reasons to show that they were not in support of the judgement of the court.

FrankChukwu (

)