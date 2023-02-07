This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Halts PDP’s Plan To Suspend, Expel Governor Wike

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja prevented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or removing Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The judge issued the order in response to an ex-parte motion brought by Governor Wike against the PDP and its top executives in a lawsuit labeled FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, according to reporters.

Recall that on February 2, Wike filed a lawsuit against the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC), and National Executive Committee (NEC) (NEC). Other respondents include the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the lawsuit, the governor urged the court to direct all parties to maintain the status quo and halt all acts related to the 1st through 5th respondents’ threat to suspend or expel him pending the hearing and resolution of the originating petition. Wike also requested an order from the court granting him permission to serve the motion on notice, originating motion, and all other court processes in the case on the first through fifth respondents by substituted means, by pasting all of the aforementioned processes at the PDP National Secretariat.

After hearing Dr. J. Y. Musa, SAN, Wike’s attorney, Justice Omotosho granted all the requested reliefs. He stated, “All parties in this lawsuit shall maintain peace and refrain from taking any action that could render the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on February 2, 2023 null and void.” “Any act, step, or conduct that renders the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on February 2, 2023 null and void shall be void.

“Permission is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice, and all other processes of this court in this action on the first through fifth respondents by substituted means, namely by pasting all of the aforementioned court processes on the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.” According to reporters, Justice Omotosho adjourned the case till February 14.

