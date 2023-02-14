Court extends order stopping Wike’s suspension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party from suspending or expelling Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

According to punch, the court extended the interim order it made on February 2, restraining the PDP and its leadership from making suspension or expulsion moves on the Governor.

The PDP, the party’s National Working Committee, the National Executive Council, its Chairman Iyiocha Ayu, the National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission are all named as respondents in the lawsuit.

Wike informed the court that the first through fifth respondents served him with a counter-affidavit they had filed in response to the lawsuit through his attorney, Mr. Joshua Musa, SAN.

Therefore, he requested a brief postponement so that he could submit his response to the respondents.

The governor also asked for a decree ordering everyone to keep things as they are.

All requested reliefs were granted by Justice Omotosho after hearing from Wike’s attorney.

“It is hereby ordered that all parties to this case keep good order and refrain from taking any conduct that could render the decision of the motion on notice dated and filed on February 2, 2023, null and void.”

“Any act, measure, or action taken to render the decision of the motion on notice filed on February 2, 2023, null and void, shall constitute a nullity.

He stated, “That permission is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice, and all other processes of this court in this suit on the first through fifth respondents by substituted means, to wit, by pasting all the said processes of court on PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

