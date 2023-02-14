Court extends order stopping PDP from suspending, expelling Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, was not allowed to be suspended or expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as of Tuesday, according to a new ruling from the Federal High Court in Abuja. According to the Premium time.

The restraining order was imposed against the party on February 2 as a result of the judge’s decision on an ex parte application submitted by Mr. Wike.

When the case was resumed on Tuesday, the judge issued a prohibition on any actions that would make the court’s decision “worthless.”

“The order of this court made on February 2nd, 2023 is hereby extended until the hearing and decision of the substantive suit,” Mr. Omotosho reiterated his order.

Mr. Wike requested in the lawsuit that the court uphold his fundamental human rights by forbidding the PDP, its National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, and PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu from carrying out its threat to either suspend or expel him from the party.

Joshua Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Mr. Wike’s attorney, acknowledged receipt of court documents from the PDP during Tuesday’s sessions.

“On February 10th, we received service of process. Therefore, we still have time to respond to them. Mr. Musa informed the court, “We will react to the processes filed.

In response to the judge’s directive, PDP’s attorney, Johnson Usman, a SAN, vowed, “We would not tamper with the res (subject of the case till it is decided).” NAN

