Court dismisses ex-presidential candidate’s suit seeking buhari’s sack

On Monday, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a lawsuit filed by Chief Ambrose Owuru, a former Hope Democratic Party candidate for president, challenging the election of Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.) as president in 2019.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the lawsuit calling for the removal of buhari on three different grounds.

The three grounds are that the lawsuit was a flagrant abuse of the legal system, was time-barred, and insulted the Supreme Court.

Owuru had requested in the lawsuit that the court proclaim the presidency vacant and install him as the legitimate winner of the 2019 election. In the lawsuit with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/480/2021, in addition to buhari being placed as the first defendant, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Independent National Electoral Commission were listed as the second and third defendants, respectively.

Owuru had brought buhari into court and asked for a ruling declaring the office of president vacant on the grounds that the President had not won the election on February 16, 2019. Owuru asserted in the lawsuit he filed on June 16, 2021 that INEC lacked the legal authority to change the election from February 16, 2019, to February 23, and that buhari, as the winner of the illegal election on February 23, cannot legitimately lead the nation. His main argument was that since his Supreme Court lawsuit against buhari in 2019 was invalidated because of mistakes made on the postponed date, he should be recognized as the election’s winner.

In order to complete his four-year tenure after being inaugurated, the plaintiff had also requested a perpetual injunction prohibiting buhari, the AGF, and INEC from organizing and holding any presidential election in 2023.

But in his opinion, Justice Ekwo criticized the way Owuru worded his initial summons, saying that it took him some time to understand the case.

The judge ruled that although the plaintiff filed his lawsuit on June 18, 2021, the cause of action arose on February 23, 2019. “I have carefully examined the four questions the plaintiff put up for analysis. Unfortunately, he is not eligible for assistance under Section 285 of the 1999 Constitution. The clause has rendered the plaintiff’s lawsuit moot and is now forbidden by legislation, the judge said.

Justice Ekwo added that Owuru’s assertion that INEC lacks the authority to change the poll date is without legal authority.

On a different issue, the court ruled that Owuru’s request for the Federal High Court to reconsider the Supreme Court’s ruling in his suit against buhari was reprehensible and that it was unusual for a High Court to do so in the nation.

As a result, Justice Ekwo declared the Owuru claim to be frivolous, unjustified, unwarranted, irritable, and pointless and dismissed it.

Content created and supplied by: Elzehara (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-01-31 07:24:11