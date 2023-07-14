Court Clears Former Imo Gov Okorocha; Criticizes His Actions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cleared Senator Rochas Okorocha of all corruption charges that were levied against him during his tenure as the Governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011.

A High Court in Abuja, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has exonerated the senator from these allegations.

Justice Yusuf Halilu, the presiding judge, denounced the anti-corruption agency’s conduct as a flagrant violation of the legal proceedings.

In rendering the verdict on the case initiated by the EFCC against the ex-Governor, Justice Halilu emphasized that the EFCC must demonstrate adherence to the legislation that established it, setting a precedent of lawfulness.

The former governor has been facing some difficult times lately. Remember that Hoodlums made a recent attempt on Okorocha’s life as he was traveling along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway near the Ihube community?

Reflecting on the attack, he briefly mentioned it while attending the birthday festivities of Samuel Anyanwu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Imo state governorship. The event took place in Amaimo, located in the Ikeduru council area of the state.

According to reports, the security convoy accompanying Okorocha consisted of security personnel dispatched by the Enugu state government to ensure his safety.

