Court bars PDP from suspending Wike

On Monday, a Federal High Court in Abuja prohibited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or ejecting Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, from the organization.Information Guide Nigeria

Justice James Omotosho made the decision in response to an ex-parte motion Governor Wike filed against the PDP and its top officials.

Wike sued the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC), and National Executive Committee, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a motion with the case number FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023 (NEC).

Additional Top Stories

The application, which is dated and submitted on February 2, also names the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first through sixth respondents and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the PDP.

NYSC website

The governor is asking for an order telling the parties to maintain the status quo and stopping all activities in the case regarding the first through fifth respondents’ threats to suspend or expel him until the originating motion is heard and decided.

In addition, Wike requested that the court issue an order allowing him to use substituted methods to serve the first through fifth respondents with the motion on notice, originating motion, and any other court-related papers by pasting them at the PDP National Secretariat.

All of the requested reliefs were granted by Justice Omotosho after hearing from Wike’s attorney, Dr. J. Y. Musa, SAN.

“All parties to this litigation shall preserve good faith and refrain from taking any conduct that could render the decision of the move on notice dated and filed on February 2, 2023, null and void.

