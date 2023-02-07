This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court bars PDP from suspending, expelling Wike

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party not to make an attempt at suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from the party.

PDP, its National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, National Chairman, National Secretary, and the Independent National Electoral Commission are named as defendants in the lawsuit with the file number FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023.

In response to a Wike ex parte motion, the court issued an order.

All parties to this lawsuit must keep the peace and refrain from taking any actions that could render the decision of the Motion on Notice filed on February 2, 2023, null and void, according to Justice James Omotosho.

“Any act, measure, or action taken to render the result of the Motion on Notice dated and filed February 2, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.”

For a second hearing, the court continued the case until February 14.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds

News )

