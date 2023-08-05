Coup:Nigeria Senate must refrain from endorsing any military intervention in the Niger Republic-Sani

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has urged the Senate to turn down President Bola Tinubu’s request for military action in the Republic of Niger. Sani cautioned Tinubu on Friday not to be influenced by outside forces his Twitter account.

According to the Daily Post, the President recently requested authorization from the Senate in a letter for military action and other penalties against the military junta in Niger.

Sani thinks senators should carefully consider the effects of their choices, particularly those who represent states that border Niger.

“The Nigerian Senate must not support any military intervention in the Niger Republic,” he said. It would be unwise to drag our nation into a confrontation that could last for a long time in the Sahel.

Foreign powers should not lead President Tinubu astray. We should learn from the experiences of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, the United States in Afghanistan, and Russia in Ukraine that wars don’t finish quickly and can last for days, weeks, or even months.

It is likewise unacceptable to use energy as a weapon against Niger.

President Tinubu should continue to pursue diplomatic options and place a higher priority on preserving the lives of those who might be killed. This is how I see it.

