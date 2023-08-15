NEWS

COUP:Has President Biden Ever Called Tinubu Or Buhari About Killings In The North? -Prof Usman Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, has questioned if the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden has ever called former President Muhammadu Buhari or President Bola Tinubu to talk about the killings in northern Nigeria. He raised this question while reacting to the report that the vice president of the USA, Kamala Harris spoke with Tinubu about the coup in Niger.

Speaking in an interview on AIT , Prof. Yusuf said Europe and America’s interest in the situation in Niger may not be unconnected with the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline that runs from Nigeria through Niger to Algeria.

According to Prof. Yusuf, “You are talking of that gas pipeline. Why is it important now to America and Europe? It is important because of the Ukrainian War. Russia has blocked gas supply to Europe and this they find an alternative to that (sic). The other day I heard that the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris called Mr. President to talk to him about the Niger issue. All of a sudden the State Department and everybody is concerned about democracy in Niger and I ask myself, has President Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris ever called either President Bola Tinubu or President Muhammadu Buhari about the killings going around in the north? They have declared their self-interest and they are not shy about it”.

Watch the video from 21:48.

