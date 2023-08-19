NEWS

COUP:Buhari’s Aide Bashir Ahmad Reacts As ECOWAS Delegation Led By Gen. Abdulsalami Revisits Niger For Resolution

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after an ECOWAS delegation headed by former Head of state, Gen Abdulsalami revisited Niger Republic for resolution

It is no longer news that the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS has been putting in effort to make sure that the crisis in Niger Republic is resolved

The African union, recently, has been applying diplomatic means by sending delegates to speak to the military Junta in the state to return the nation back to democracy

It would be recalled that Gen Abdulsalami and some other delegates had visited the country some days ago for peace talk. However, photos of their revisitation to the country have now been shared online

Reacting to the recent visit, Bashir Ahmad said that the country is advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the political turmoil in Niger state

Kindly checkout his full post below

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“If Lamidi Was In PDP, The Party Would Have Been Petting Him With Ice Cream” – Shehu Sani

6 mins ago

Late Actor Saint Obi’s Ex-Wife, Children Attend Burial in Imo

18 mins ago

EXCLUSIVE: MD Of Nigerian Airports Authority, FAAN Splashes 200Million On Official Vehicle, Refuses To Buy Patrol Cars As Airports Face Theft, Security Threats

22 mins ago

If Democracy Is All About Choices Then Let The Will Of People Determine Who Leads Nigerians- Okutepa

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button