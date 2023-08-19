COUP:Buhari’s Aide Bashir Ahmad Reacts As ECOWAS Delegation Led By Gen. Abdulsalami Revisits Niger For Resolution

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after an ECOWAS delegation headed by former Head of state, Gen Abdulsalami revisited Niger Republic for resolution

It is no longer news that the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS has been putting in effort to make sure that the crisis in Niger Republic is resolved

The African union, recently, has been applying diplomatic means by sending delegates to speak to the military Junta in the state to return the nation back to democracy

It would be recalled that Gen Abdulsalami and some other delegates had visited the country some days ago for peace talk. However, photos of their revisitation to the country have now been shared online

Reacting to the recent visit, Bashir Ahmad said that the country is advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the political turmoil in Niger state

