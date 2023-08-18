Coup: “You Are Not Just Going To Fight Niger, You Will Fight Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso And Chad”- Bugaje

Dr. Usman Bugaje, former Political Adviser in the Presidency and a former member of the House of Representatives has come out to say that starting a war with Niger military junta could also draw in the likes of Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, all of which are under the control of a military junta.

According to Dr. Bugaje who appeared in an interview on AIT this morning, Nigeria will play a big part of ECOWAS decides to rise up against Nigeria but given the challenges the country is facing, engaging in a war shouldn’t be an option.

In his own words as seen on AIT this morning….

“You can see that the coup is now very popular in West Africa, so you are not just going to fight the Niger military junta, you are going to fight Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad. And for what I know, Nigeria is a large country so she’s going to make a huge contribution in the war. But there is Nigeria with its own internal challenges and it’s not just that they’ve been unable to resolve the Book Haram issue for the last decade, there are also bandits in the North West. Look at the state of our economy, look at the inflation and the rate of exchange, it’s a crazy thing to start a war at this time. Also, Niger have made some sacrifices in the past for Nigeria so they are the last country we can think of attacking.”

