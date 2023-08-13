Coup: We struck to avert imminent threat against Nigeria, Niger – Gen. Tchiani

The leader of military junta in Republic of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tchiani weekend said that the coup that overthrew President Mohammad Bazoum was well intended and was carried out to avert an imminent threat that would have affected not only Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

Vanguard report that, General Tchiani, said it was painful to the coup leaders that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing ultimatum to them to quit office.

The coup leaders and the Nigerian delegation agreed to expand the option of dialogue in order to resolve the political crisis in that country when he met with them at the weekend in Niamey. The Nigerian team was composed of notable Islamic academics from the country.

Vanguard report that, Sheikh Bala Lau, the head of the Islamic Ulamma, said in a statement

The team received a cordial welcome from General Tchiani, who welcomed their intervention.

The military chief reportedly declared that all options for settling the conflict through dialogue and peace were on the table. He expressed regret for not giving President Tinubu’s delegation, which was led by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd.), the proper attention while they were upset by the ECOWAS ultimatum.

He stated that because of their shared history, the Niger Republic and Nigeria are not only neighbours but also siblings who should settle disputes peacefully.

According to the statement, the Islamic Ulammas discussed all the concerns, including the demand by ECOWAS leaders that former President Bazoum be reinstalled, during a lengthy meeting with General Tchiani in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

President Bola Tinubu approved the clerics’ request to intercede, according to Bala Lau, National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, who said the clerics were in Niger on his behalf.

Sheikh Lau claimed that the team had already communicated their opinion that the political deadlock in Niger should be resolved through discussion to President Tinubu, who also serves as the chairman of the authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Therefore, he informed General Tchiani that the purpose of his trip to Niger was to participate in productive discussion in order to persuade him and the other military figures who were involved in the coup to choose the route of peace rather than violence in order to end the problem.

In contrast to reports in some media outlets, the team was well received by General Tchiani, and both parties had fruitful discussions after the meeting, according to Sheikh Ahmad Abdulrahman, Chief Missioner of the Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria and another member of the intervention team.

He continued, “We will now return home and inform President Tinubu of our discussions and insist that a military solution is not a ble option.

“We believe that peace should prevail and that war is a bad wind that will blow no good.”

Scholars from the nation’s major Islamic sects made up the team.

