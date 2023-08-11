Coup: We Reaffirm Our Commitment To Restoring Constitutional Order Through Peaceful Means – ECOWAS

According to Vanguard, ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, has ordered emergency forces to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray made the statement while reading the ECOWAS resolution on the Niger coup at an emergency ECOWAS meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He also called on the African Union, partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution of the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said the coup leaders of the Niger Republic rejected all efforts for dialogue with them as they condemned the continued detention of President Mohamed Bazoumi and members of his family.

The resolution reads in part: “Tell the Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff to immediately activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements.” Deploy an ECOWAS Standby Force to Restore Constitutional Order in the Republic of Niger.

“Reaffirm your continued commitment to restoring constitutional order through peaceful means.”

Details of possible military action by ECOWAS and its impact on Niger were not immediately clear.

“All hope is not lost” for “a road map for a peaceful resolution, restoration of democracy, and stability,” said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the emergency meeting.

But he added, “No option is ruled out, including the use of force as a last resort.” If we don’t do it, no one else will do it for us.”

Ahead of the closed-door talks, Tinubu stressed that ‘we will base our approach on diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.’ The Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara, announced that the West African bloc “intervened in the past in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau”, when the constitutional order of the countries was threatened.

