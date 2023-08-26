Coup: We Are Opposed to War With Niger, They Are Our Brothers -Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore

The Fulani sociocultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has criticized the planned military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the neighboring Niger Republic, following the government’s takeover by a junta.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, in an interview with THE SUN, expressed, “We are opposed to Nigeria going to war with Niger to bring back the former president. They are our brothers.”

Discussing the state of the nation and how the Fulani are coping, Bodejo mentioned that the Fulani are facing hardships due to the removal of fuel subsidies, similar to other Nigerians. He added that the Fulani have become accustomed to hardship, as they feel neglected in Nigeria.

Bodejo disputed claims made by natives of certain Nigerian states that the Fulani are not indigenous and should be expelled. He asserted that the Nigerian constitution states that individuals who reside in a particular place for a certain period, automatically become indigenous to that place. He cited examples of states like Plateau, Taraba, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi, where the Fulani have lived for centuries. In some instances, those who now claim to be original inhabitants encountered the Fulani there. Bodejo noted a similar situation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where a 75-year-old Fulani individual was forced out.

Bodejo emphasized that herdsmen do not intend to take over land anywhere in the country. He argued that if that were the case, nobody would have a place to stay in Nigeria, especially considering that the Fulani have historically resided in forests even before farming became prevalent.

