Coup: Watch the Moment NG Ex-Military Leader, Abubakar and Other delegates lands in Niger Republic

Abdulsalami Abubakar, a Nigerian ex-military leader will lead negotiations as an ECOWAS delegation arrives in Niger Republic following the country’s latest coup according to a video.

Abdulsalami is reportedly joined by Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Abubakar and ECOWAS Commission President Alieu Touray. Last week, the Niger junta took power and deposed democratically elected President Bazoum. The Economic Community of West African States imposed sanctions on Niger on Sunday and threatened to use force if the junta did not return to President Mohamed Bazoum within a week.

According to an ECOWAS official, a group led by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar will visit Niger Republic on Wednesday. As part of its efforts to address the crisis, ECOWAS dispatched Benin President Patrice Talon and Chadian Leader Mahamat Déby to Niger to engage with the coup plotters — but the activities were ineffective.

Following a meeting on Sunday, ECOWAS imposed a slew of penalties, including the freezing of “all commercial and financial transactions” between member countries and Niger. The organisation also threatened to use force if Bazoum was not reinstalled within a week after the bloc’s most recent meeting.

Watch Video the Here.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (

)