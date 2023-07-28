Coup: Watch the moment mobs attacked a Female Politician in Niger Republic (Video)

Niger Republic was plunged into turmoil as a coup attempt took a sinister turn when a mob violently attacked a female politician in the country according to a video. The unfortunate incident occurred during widespread civil unrest following the military’s overthrow of the government.

As the nation grappled with uncertainty and political instability, the female politician who was sighted unprotected by security became a target of the enraged mob. Eyewitness accounts described a harrowing scene of chaos and brutality, highlighting the grave dangers faced by those in positions of authority during such turbulent times.

The assault on the female politician has sent shockwaves throughout Niger Republic and garnered international condemnation. Leaders from various nations have called for an immediate end to the violence and a return to civilian rule, urging restraint and respect for human rights.

As the situation unfolds, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for an end to the violence and a path towards stability and democracy for the people of Niger.

