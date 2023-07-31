Coup: Use Niger As Example, Deploy Soldiers, Arrest Gen. Tiani & His Gang – Ugochinyere Tells ECOWAS

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has asked the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to use Niger Republic as an example in its (ECOWAS) bid to forestall the collapse of democracy in West African countries, through the use of full military actions.

Member of House of Reps, Ikenga Ugochinyere and General Abdourahamane Tiani.

The House of Reps member, who made this demand in a press briefing in Abuja as reported by the Leadership newspaper, also called on ECOWAS to deploy soldiers to the west African country and arrest the leader of the recent coup, General Abdourahamane Tiani and his gang of ‘coupists’.

In his words: “… I am boldly calling on the ECOWAS heads of state to adopt full military action to deploy soldiers immediately to Niger, get (General) Abdourahamane Tiani arrested and his gang of coupists, because if we do not use Niger as an example, other volatile West African countries may collapse…”

Image credit: Leadership, CNN

