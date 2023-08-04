COUP: Unlike Some People, I Only Have One Passport & I Have Sworn No Allegiance To Another State-GRV

The labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has stated that the only passport that he carries is the Nigerian passport

The labour party governorship candidate in Lagos state made the statement while reacting to the statement made by the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS about using millitary intervention if the Millitary junta in Niger Republic fails to reinstall president Muhammed Bazoum

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Friday said that a war with people who appear to be uniting around a common interest, seeking economic freedom and a departure from over bearing western influence, will have a very dire consequence. He stated that going to war is not the best option

In his post, he said that he has only one passport and the only country that he has is Nigeria

Kindly read part of his post below

Bodeblogs (

)