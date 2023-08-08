NEWS

Coup: The idea of cutting off electricity supply to Niger republic was misinformed- Kassim Afegbua

Kassim Afegbua, a former information commissioner in Edo State, expressed that Nigeria’s decision to halt electricity supply to Niger Republic due to the recent military coup was misguided. In an interview on Silverbird TV, Afegbua suggested that ECOWAS should prioritize diplomatic solutions to address the crisis in Niger instead of resorting to military intervention.

He emphasized, “”the military option in Niger is out of the equation. It has to be diplomacy, tact, wisdom, caution because Niger is very close to Nigeria. We are on the border line. And even the idea of cutting off electricity supply was misinformed as far as I’m concerned, because River Niger that harbours hydroelectricity in Kainji in Nigeria took its source from Niger. If they decide to dam River Niger in Niger, that will be the end of our own Kainji dam power production.

Historical agreements were established between Nigeria and Niger during the civil war, as well as during the military rule of General Babangida in 1986. These agreements were forged due to Niger’s assistance in facilitating the transportation of weaponry and ammunition across their borders for the civil war’s prosecution. Therefore, reversing course in the contemporary era to deny them these services carries potential repercussions for our own interests.”

Source: Silver bird Tv

