The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has called upon the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take a comprehensive reevaluation of its approach to the military threat and economic sanctions directed at Niger Republic. In a statement released on Friday and endorsed by the Association’s National President, Hon. Khalil Mohd Bello, KACRAN expressed reservations about endorsing economic sanctions against Niger Republic.

KACRAN voiced its concerns, highlighting that the proposed sanctions would inflict more harm and adverse consequences upon the impoverished masses in Niger, Nigeria, and neighboring countries compared to their impact on the actual wrongdoers and their proxies.

The association firmly articulated its stance against any form of military intervention, whether conducted by ECOWAS or European nations. KACRAN contended that such intervention would aggravate the existing insecurity not only in Niger Republic but also in neighboring Nigeria and other affected countries. The predicted outcome of this intervention would lead to unwarranted clashes between the intervening forces, the Niger Republic army, and civilians. The association posited that civilians might be misled by nationalist fervor and join the conflict as volunteers under the guise of patriotism.

Moreover, KACRAN pointed out the collateral impact on pastoral activities across the Sahel region. The military intervention would significantly impede the movement of herders in search of animal sustenance, such as grazing areas and water sources, further exacerbating an already intricate situation.

The association highlighted the adverse ramifications of employing military force in Niger Republic, including the potential escalation of terrorism and the proliferation of small and light weapons across the fragile sub-Saharan nations.

In lieu of this, KACRAN passionately implored West African countries to reconsider their strategy of employing military threats against Niger Republic and instead advocated for a diplomatic approach. The association urged a meaningful dialogue to address the underlying political and military issues that have contributed to the current state of affairs.

The statement from KACRAN echoes a call for nuanced and cautious action, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation and understanding to resolve complex challenges in the region. As tensions and concerns mount, diplomatic solutions may provide a more sustainable path toward stability and peace.

Quality-Entertainment (

)