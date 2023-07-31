Coup: Reactions As Angry Niger Citizens Protest At France Embassy After Action Taken Against Junta

According to The Nigeria Television Authority, NTA citizens of Niger Republic in their thousands, have marched to the French embassy in the country to show their displeasure at the action that France took against the Millitary Junta after the coup

Recall that a millitary group headed by Abdourahamane Tchiani seized power from president Muhammed Bazoum a few days ago

The takeover has resulted into several reactions. However, citizens have matched to the French embassy in the state. The embassy was reported to have been at the capital of the country in Niamey

According to report, the angry protesters, in their large numbers, marched to the embassy so as to show displeasure at the action that France took against the country and the Millitary junta

The protesters condemned the action taken by France

