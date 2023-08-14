NEWS

Coup: “People Of Niger Came To The Street And Was Celebrating And Mocking Nigerians” -Lemmy Ughegbe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

Nigerian journalist Lemmy Ughegbe observed that the people of Niger took to the streets to celebrate the military coup and even taunted Nigeria during the Kakaaki program on AIT. This occurred when he was asked to comment on the story about the Niger military junta’s willingness to engage in negotiations and dialogues with ECOWAS.

Ughegbe found the development interesting, noting that the Niger military junta’s willingness to negotiate with ECOWAS is a positive step. He emphasized that ECOWAS, led by President Tinubu, should investigate the frequent occurrence of coups in the region. He highlighted the importance of democratically elected leaders governing within the bounds of the rule of law and in the best interest of their citizens.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 1:43 Minutes)

Ughegbe pointed out a contrast in the situation compared to Turkey, where ordinary citizens restored the democratically elected leader after a coup. However, in Niger, he noted a different scenario where the people celebrated the coup and even directed hostilities towards President Tinubu. This was evident through various visuals shared on social media platforms.

What do you think about this update?

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Aircraft En Route To Niger State Crashes

47 seconds ago

I Am Not A Candidate Of Any Presidency Cabal That Wanted Presence In NWC Of APC – Sen. Bashiru

7 mins ago

Transfer News: Caicedo completes medical ahead of £115m move to Chelsea, Neymar set to join Al Hilal

9 mins ago

Transfer: Barca considering late move for Joao Felix; Chelsea set to announce Caicedo signing

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button