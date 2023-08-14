Coup: “People Of Niger Came To The Street And Was Celebrating And Mocking Nigerians” -Lemmy Ughegbe

Nigerian journalist Lemmy Ughegbe observed that the people of Niger took to the streets to celebrate the military coup and even taunted Nigeria during the Kakaaki program on AIT. This occurred when he was asked to comment on the story about the Niger military junta’s willingness to engage in negotiations and dialogues with ECOWAS.

Ughegbe found the development interesting, noting that the Niger military junta’s willingness to negotiate with ECOWAS is a positive step. He emphasized that ECOWAS, led by President Tinubu, should investigate the frequent occurrence of coups in the region. He highlighted the importance of democratically elected leaders governing within the bounds of the rule of law and in the best interest of their citizens.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 1:43 Minutes)

Ughegbe pointed out a contrast in the situation compared to Turkey, where ordinary citizens restored the democratically elected leader after a coup. However, in Niger, he noted a different scenario where the people celebrated the coup and even directed hostilities towards President Tinubu. This was evident through various visuals shared on social media platforms.

What do you think about this update?

