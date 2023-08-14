Coup: People of Niger came to the street And was celebrating and even mocking Nigeria – Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, said that the people of Niger came to the street and were celebrating the military coup and that they were even mocking Nigeria.

Lemmy Ughegbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when Lemmy was told to react to the story of Niger military junta’s readiness for negotiation and dialogue with the ECOWAS.

Lemmy Ughegbe said that it is a very interesting development that finally the Niger military junta have open arms for negotiation with the ECOWAS. He said ECOWAS under the leadership of President Tinubu should ask the question of why this coup is rampant in this region. He said that the democratically elected leaders should govern by the rule of law and do things in the interest of their people.

He said before now, coup also occurred in Turkey and it was the ordinary people in Turkey that restore back the democratically elected leader and the military went back to Barack. He said

“But in Niger, we have completely different scenario, the people of Niger came to the street and were celebrating and even mocking Nigeria and was being totally hostile to President Tinubu with lots of visuals coming in on Twitter and other social media platforms.”

Watch video (1:42)

