Coup: “People Are Trooping From Niger To Nigeria, Which Is Going To Create Crisis” – Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Niger Republic, a country bordering Nigeria, has been in the news after a military coup led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani toppled the elected president, Mohammed Bazoum, from his seat. While many countries, including Nigeria, have shown displeasure at the recent happenings in the Niger Republic, other countries like Burkina Faso and Mali seem to be in support.

In a recent video shared by the Vanguard paper, a correspondent identified as Johnbosco Abgakwuru analyzed the implications of the coup in the Niger Republic.

He said, “Well, I think it would have grievous implications for Nigeria because Nigeria shares a border with Niger. Recall that some years ago, the former president, Mohammed Buhari, told Nigerians that some of his natives were in Niger. Katsina, which is in Nigeria, shares a boundary with Nigeria. Reports have it that some people are trooping from Niger to Nigeria, which is also going to create crisis and conflict because some of the people coming in do not know their mindset. It may be as a result of hunger, but you would not know what the people coming in would be coming with. It may escalate the security situation in the country if not properly handled.”

“Some people are now suggesting that military power would not be the solution but dialogue.”

Video ( Watch From 7:00 to 8:30 minutes).

Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Vanguard paper.

