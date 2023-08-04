COUP: Obi’s Aide Oseloka H Obaze Reacts As BAT Cancels 7 Days Ultimatum And Send Deligates To Niger For Peace Talk

Oseloka H Obaze, One of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after president Bola Ahmed Tinubu reversed his statement of issuing a seven day ultimatum to the millitary junta in Niger and subsequently chose peace over war

It would be recalled that the president, during an ECOWAS meeting a few days ago, had threatened the Military junta in Niger Republic with military intervention

On Thursday, in a statement signed by his special adviser on media, Ajuri Ngelale, the president withdrew the seven days ultimatum and selected some delegates to go to Niger on a peace talk

The labour party chieftain, while reacting said that what the president did has shown that wise counsel prevailed over blister

He said if the president had settled for Millitary Intervention, it would have presented a “Vietnamisque” quagmire

Kindly read his full post below

What are your thoughts on this article

Bodeblogs (

)