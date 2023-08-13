Coup: NLC warns against ECOWAS invasion of Niger

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States against using military action to overthrow the military junta in the Niger Republic, arguing that the drawbacks outweigh the rewards.”

On Sunday, the NLC issued the warning in a statement that was signed by Joe Ajaero, its president.

"The leaders of the ECOWAS member nations decided to dispatch a "standby force" on Thursday in Abuja to try to reestablish constitutional democracy in Niger and return the country's ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum."

At the conference, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared that, "all options, including the use of force as a last resort, were on the table. The NLC argued that doing so would only endanger lives."

“Since one could not predict how a war would finish, it also challenged governments to think about whether they had the financial wherewithal to wage one.” Source stated.

“The unanticipated possibility of making Niger a favourable location for proxy battles is equally important.”

"The region must prepare for increased acts of terrorism or insurgency even after the conflict is ended, and given the possibility of ten members fighting five, it might mean the end of ECOWAS as we currently know it," the statement said.

NLC noted that, “there were many reasons to believe that the ECOWAS leadership was attempting to save face for and on behalf of someone else, but that it was unable to confirm this.”

"We join other organisations and reputable voices in saying no to war in consideration of these!"

