COUP: Nigerian Military Opens Up On Going To War Against Niger Republic

The Nigerian military has denied reports that it is planning to go to war against Niger Republic following the recent coup in the latter country.

According to The Vanguard reports, a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said a military invasion is one of the last options that would be considered in the situation in Niger Republic.

He added that the Nigerian Armed Forces cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without a mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government and they are yet to receive any such directive.

Gusau said the ECOWAS defence chiefs would review the situation in Niger and submit their plans to the committee of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

“The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been drawn to an online report stating that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is assembling its forces for military action in Republic of Niger.

“The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, against the Military Junta in Niger” the statement partly reads.

Earlier, the ECOWAS and the African Union issued seven and 15 days ultimatums respectively for the coup plotters to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS threatened to use force if its ultimatum is not complied with, leading to a counter-threat from Burkina Faso and Mali, two West African countries controlled by soldiers who led successful coups.

Nigeria, Niger’s influential neighbour with the largest army, population and economy in West Africa, has also condemned the coup and the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, is leading ECOWAS to demand the return of President Bazoum.

Apart from the threat to use force, ECOWAS has also imposed a blockade on Niger, frozen its assets and imposed other sanctions on the coup plotters.

The EU, UN, and the US have all condemned the coup and declared support for the steps taken by ECOWAS.

