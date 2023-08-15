Coup: Nigeria Should Remove All Sanctions Forced on People of Niger – Northern Elders Tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove the sanctions imposed on Niger in order to ease negotiations and prevent war.

Addressing journalist in Abuja, Professor Ango Abdullahi, the Convenor of NEF, stressed that the safety of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and the restoration of constitutional order in Niger was non-negotiable but urged West African bloc to exhaust all option before resulting to war.

His speech read by Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the NEF’s spokesperson, said: “The safety of President Bazoum and his family and restoration of democratic government must remain non-negotiable priorities. The leaders of military junta in Niger must accord due respect for the position of ECOWAS, whose goals and fundamental principles Niger Republic submitted to.

“The negotiations regarding President Bazoum and the plans of Niger military should commence immediately. Nigeria is uniquely placed to engage the leaders of Niger Republic.

“President Tinubu is the ECOWAS Chairman and leader of Nigeria. He should explore ways of balancing his leadership and responsibilities without doing any injury to the position of Nigeria and the unity of the ECOWAS.

“Nigeria should remove all sanctions force on people of Niger. This will make negotiations led by Nigeria, easier to conduct. The Forum acknowledged the apology offered by the military leaders in Niger to President Tinubu over the manner his envoys, General Abdussalami and His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto were received.”

Cris (

)