Coup: Nigeria cuts off electricity supply to Niger Republic

The Niger Republic is strongly reliant on Nigeria for electricity, and certain cities are facing protracted blackouts as a result of Nigeria’s power outage. Following an emergency meeting of ECOWAS, sanctions were imposed on the country for its coup. Nigelec, a Niger power business, reports on the situation.

Power outages lasted five hours in Niamey, Maradi, and Zinder, an uncommon event in the Niger Republic, which is highly reliant on Nigeria for electricity. The Transmission Company of Nigeria declined to comment on the matter, but an unidentified source disclosed that the supply was interrupted on Tuesday as a result of a presidential directive. West African governments have warned the military junta for one week to hand up power or face military intervention.

Defense chiefs from ECOWAS gathered in Nigeria to discuss the Niger problem and the best way forward. Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s democratically elected president, was deposed in a military coup last week, and General Abdourahmane Tchiani was inaugurated as the country’s new leader. The coup spurred protests against the country’s former colonial authority, including an attack on the French embassy. France evacuated its citizens, with approximately 262 arriving in Paris.

A ECOWAS team led by Nigeria’s General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, is meeting in Niger to have talks. Niger now joins Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso as countries ruled by the military.

