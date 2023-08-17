NEWS

Coup: Military Intervention in Niger Will Implicate the Matter More – Northern Elders Tell Tinubu

According to Vanguard, the Northern Elder’s Forum (NEF) has called on President Bola Tinubu and Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to remove the sanctions placed on Niger Republic, saying that it will only deter the issue at hand.

In an interview on Channels TV Politics Today, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson of the NEF, said that the sanctions placed on the military junta have failed.

He said, “We (NEF) were very clear in terms of reminding ECOWAS, Mr. President that military intervention will only implicate the matter more. Nigeria should be trusted to initiate a dialogue with the military junta, which is currently holding the Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum and holding unto power.

“We have to do this in order to see whether we can make headway rather than throwing threats at the people of Niger. Clearly, it hasn’t worked, two weeks or three weeks into the first ultimatum. The first ultimatum was one week, one week came and passed, and nothing has happened to resolved the issue.”

